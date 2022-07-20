TS PGECET Exam 2022: Admit Cards To Be Out Today on 20 July, Check Details Here

TS PGECET, Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test exam 2022 is going to be held on Friday, 29 July 2022. This year the TS PGECET exam 2022 is conducted by the Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE (Telangana State Council of Higher Education).

The TS PGECET Admit Card 2022 will be released today, 20 July 2022 by 5:00 pm on the official website (pgecet.tsche.ac.in). Candidates can download their TS PGECET hall tickets from the website by submitting their personal credentials like application number, passwords, etc that was generated during the time of TS PGECET application form submission.

TS PGECET is a state-level examination that is conducted by TSCHE to make students eligible for different PG courses including Pharmacy, Engineering, Architecture, Technology, and more. Please check the complete list of courses on the official website, pgecet.tsche.ac.in.