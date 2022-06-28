TS Inter Result 2022 Date and Time: TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Results To Be Out Today

TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 to be declared soon.
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to declare the TS Inter Results 2022 today, 28 June 2022. Telangana Intermediate results 2022 for 1st and 2nd year will be announced at 11 am today.
Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check scorecards or TSBIE IPE marks memo on the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in after the declaration of the Telangana Intermediate Results 2022. Around 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate Exams 2022 this year.
This year the TS 1st year exams were conducted between 6 to 23 May 2022 while the TS Intermediate 2nd year exams were held from 7 to 24 May 2022. Around 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate Exams offline in two shifts. The 1st year exams were conducted in the forenoon while the 2nd-year exams were held in the afternoon.
tsbie.cgg.gov.in
results.cgg.gov.in
examresults.ts.nic.in
Visit the official website of the board at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the IPE first or second year result link.
You will have to enter your hall ticket number and date of birth for logging in.
Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
Download the mark sheet and save it for future use.
