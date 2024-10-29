TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024 Declared: How to Check Marks at tnpsc.gov.in?

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) announced the Combined Civil Services Examination (CCSE) results 2024 for group 4 services. Candidates who took the exam can check their results and download their scorecards on the TNPSC official website, tnpsc.gov.in, using their login details like registered number and date of birth.

The TNPSC Group 4 exam took place on 9 June 2024, in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The exam consisted of two parts: a Tamil Eligibility-cum Scoring Test (Part A) with 100 questions for 150 marks and a General Studies and Aptitude and Mental Ability Test (Part B) with 75 and 25 questions, respectively, also for 150 marks.