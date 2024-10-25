UP Police Constable Result 2024 Likely Today: How to Check at uppbpb.gov.in?

Candidates who took the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Examination can expect the results to be released today, Friday, 25 October 2024. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) is anticipated to announce the results on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in later today.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had previously directed the UPPBPB to finalize and release the results by the end of October. The board is also expected to release the final answer key with the results. The final answer key will incorporate any revisions made based on valid objections submitted by candidates.