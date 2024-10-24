NICL AO Results 2024 Out: How to Check Scores at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in?

NICL has announced the results for its 2023-24 Administrative Officer (Generalist & Specialist) - Scale I exam. A total of 265 candidates have been shortlisted for the Pre-Employment Medical Examination.

Candidates can access their scores on the official NICL website at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. The selected candidates are required to undergo the medical examination between 28 October and 8 November 2024, at their designated office locations.