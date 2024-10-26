ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Results 2024 Expected on 30 October: How to Download?

advertisement
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the results for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) September exams on Wednesday, 30 October 2024. This includes the results for both the CA Foundation and Intermediate levels.
Once released, candidates can access their results on the ICAI's official website, icai.nic.in, using their login details like registration number and roll number.
The CA Foundation exam was held on 13, 15, 18, and 20 September while the CA Intermediate exam took place on 12, 14, 17 September (Group 1) and 19, 21, 23 September (Group 2).
Initially, ICAI declared the results for the CA Foundation June exam, which saw a pass percentage of 14.96 percent. A total of 91,900 candidates appeared for the June exam, with 13,749 passing. The pass percentage for male candidates was 15.66 percent (7,766 out of 48,580), while for female candidates it was 14.14 percent (5,983 out of 42,230).
According to an official notification, 'The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in September 2024 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, 30 October 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in.'
Visit the official website, icai.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for ICAI CA Foundation or Inter Result 2024.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will be displayed.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
