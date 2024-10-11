TNPSC Releases 2025 Exam Planner: Check the Complete Schedule at tnpsc.gov.in

advertisement
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released its annual calendar for 2025, outlining the dates for various notifications and examinations. The calendar is available on the TNPSC's official website, tnpsc.gov.in.
According to the TNPSC Annual Planner 2025, the Combined Civil Services Examination - I (Group I Services) will be held on 15 June 2025, with the notification expected on 1 April 2025. The Combined Civil Services Examination - IV (Group IV Services) notification will be released on 25 April 2025, followed by the exam on 13 July 2025.
Other notable dates include the Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) scheduled for 28 September 2025, with the notification due on 15 July 2025. The CCE Group will release the VA services notification on 7 October 2025, with the exam scheduled for 21 December 2025.
The TNPSC has announced dates for the Combined Technical Services Examination for Interview Posts, Non-Interview Posts, and Diploma/ITI Level.
The CTSE Interview posts notification will be released on 7 May 2025, with the exam starting on 21 July 2025. The CTSE Non-Interview posts notification will be released on 21 May 2025, followed by the exam on 4 August 2025. The Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma / ITI Level) will be announced on 13 June 2025, with the exam starting on 27 August 2025.
The TNPSC clarifies that this calendar is tentative and subject to change. Candidates are advised to refer to the official website for the latest updates. The syllabus and exam scheme are also available on the website and are subject to modification until the notification is released.
