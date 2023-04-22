TANCET 2023 Scorecard to Release Today: Check tancet.annauniv.edu; Know Details

Anna University is ready to release the TANCET 2023 scorecard today, Saturday, 22 April 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test on the scheduled dates can check and download their respective TANCET 2023 scorecards from the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu, once released. It is important for everyone to stay alert and go through their scores on time. As of now, the details suggest that the scorecards will be declared today, Saturday, so candidates should stay updated.

