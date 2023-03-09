TANCET 2023 Admit Card To Be Out on 11 March: Steps To Download the Hall Ticket

TANCET 2023 Admit Card will be released on 11 March 2023. Check details here.
Anna University will release the TANCET 2023 Admit Card on 11 March. All those candidates who are going to appear in the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) exam 2023 can download the hall ticket from the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu by following the below mentioned steps.
This year, the TANCET exam for students who wish to seek admission in MCA and BBA courses will be held on 25 March 2023. The exam will be conducted in two shifts - morning and evening. The morning shift will be from 10 am to 12 pm while as the evening shift will be from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.
It is mandatory for candidates to carry the hall ticket on the day of examination. Also, the concerned authorities will ask for the TANCET Admit Card on the days of counselling and admission. If by chance any student loses the admit card post examination, a duplicate hall ticket can be obtained by paying an amount of Rs 300 in the form of a demand draft, with a written request to The Secretary (TANCET/CEETA-PG), Anna University, Chennai.
Go to the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.
On the appeared homepage, search and click on the direct link for downloading the TANCET Hall Ticket 2023.
A login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your admit card will show up on the screen.
Check the details carefully.
Download, save, and print the admit card for future reference.
