AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023 Release Date: Download BIEAP 2nd Year Admit Card Here

AP Inter Hall Tickets 2023: Steps To download the admit card here.
The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to release the AP Inter Hall Tickets 2023 anytime soon on the official website, bieap.apcfss.in.
Once released, the candidates who are going to appear in the BIEAP 2nd Year Intermediate Exam 2023 can download the admit card by following the below mentioned steps.
The BIEAP first year intermediate examination will start from 15 March and end on 3 April 2023. The second year intermediate exam will commence on 16 March and conclude on 4 April 2023.
It is mandatory for the candidates to carry the AP Inter Admit Card 2023 to the examination hall. No candidate would be allowed to enter the exam center without the hall ticket.
Go to the official website, bieap.apcfss.in.
On the appeared homepage, search and click on the direct link for downloading the AP Inter Hall Tickets 2023.
A login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates of the BIEAP 2nd Year Admit Card 2023.