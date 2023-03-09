UGC NET Phase IV 2022 Admit Card Released: Check Exam Date & Other Details

National Testing Agency or NTA is all set to release UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for Phase IV anytime now. Candidates who have registered for the UGC NET December 2022, Phase-IV examination can download the admit card from the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The Phase IV examination is scheduled to be conducted on 11 and 12 March 2023. The exam will be conducted for four subjects- Sociology, Computer Science and Applications on 11 March while Law, Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing / Marketing Mgt. / Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt. / Personnel Mgt. / Financial Mgt. /Co-operative Management) on March 12.

Candidates will be able to download the admit Card of UGC NET December 2022 cycle with the help of their Application No. and Date of Birth. Below are the steps you need to follow.