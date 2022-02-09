‘Will She Understand Our Issues?’ JNU Students Wary as New VC Takes Office

“When I heard that the first woman vice chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had been appointed, as a woman and a feminist, I was very happy. But this was followed by disappointment,” said Tayyaba, a student at the Centre for Study of Regional Development, referring to the appointment of Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit.

Previously a professor at the Department of Political Science and Public Administration at Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pandit was appointed the next vice chancellor of JNU on 7 February.