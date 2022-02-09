Never Had a Twitter Account: New JNU VC After Controversial Tweets Go Viral
"It has been found out that it has been hacked and somebody internally from JNU has done this," Pandit said.
After Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit was named the next Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), controversial tweets from an unverified Twitter handle in her name (@SantishreeD) started doing the rounds on social media on Monday.
A day later, Pandit told The Indian Express in an interview, that she “never had” a Twitter account.
The Twitter handle, with tweets defending Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, slamming protesting farmers and rife with communal sentiments, was deactivated on Monday after going viral.
Pandit said in her interview:
“I didn’t have a Twitter account… It has been found out that it has been hacked and somebody internally from JNU has done this. The point is, many people are unhappy that I am the first woman VC.”
On being asked if the Twitter account ever belonged to her, Pandit said, “Never. I never had. My daughter is a cyber-security engineer. Six years ago, she closed it for me because she was applying for some jobs in the US and she told me, ‘Mom, you are not going to be on any social media sites’. I’m not at all active on social media,” The Indian Express reported.
Further, Pandit said that she came to know of the tweets only when pictures of the same came out and added that nobody informed her.
“In this world everybody is a conspirator,” she was quoted as saying.
Alleging a “tirade” against her, Pandit asked why she was being treated “so badly” by the press.
“What sin have I done? Just because Prime Minister Narendra Modi beat the Left in breaking a glass ceiling, which the Left did not do,” she added.
Varun Gandhi Calls New JNU VC 'Mediocre'
Meanwhile, a press release signed by Pandit, after becoming the new VC was criticised for having several grammatical errors.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi had criticised the same saying, “This press release from the new JNU VC is an exhibition of illiteracy, littered with grammatical mistakes (would strive vs will strive; students friendly vs student-friendly; excellences vs excellence). Such mediocre appointments serve to damage our human capital & our youth’s future.”
Reacting to the Varun Gandhi’s criticism, Pandit said that she had dictated the release to a woman from the previous VC, who had taken it in shorthand.
“The PRO said she will correct it and put it up. How much can you monitor? I still don’t have a team. Today I told the office staff that if you don’t know English, you should have told me you don’t know English. But nobody says they don’t know. I sat, retyped and rewrote it myself today and uploaded it on the university website,” The Indian Express quoted her as saying.
The New VC's Background
Pandit was born in St Petersburg in Russia in 1962, and did her schooling from Chennai.
She did her BA in History and Social Psychology from Presidency College in Chennai, after which she did an MPhil in International Relations from the JNU. She then completed her PhD in the same university where her thesis was 'Parliament and Foreign Policy in India - The Nehru Years.' She began researching in 1985 and teaching in 1988.
