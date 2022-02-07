Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit Appointed New JNU V-C; 1st Woman To Take Up Role
Prof Santishree Pandit taught at the Politics and Public Administration Department of Savitribai Phule University.
Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, a professor at the Department of Political Science and Public Administration at Savitribai Phule University, has been named the next Vice-Chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University for a period of five years.
The appointment marks the first instance of a female academician at the helm of the central varsity in 52 years.
The outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor M Jagdish Kumar, was recently appointed the chairperson of the University Grants Commission (UGC). The search for his successor had been on for months, and this is the latest in the series of appointments made by the Ministry of Education to the top posts of central educational institutions.
Who Is Santishree Pandit?
Prof Santishree Pandit taught at the Politics and Public Administration Department of Savitribai Phule University. She obtained her M.Phil. and Ph.D. from JNU, before moving on to the research vocation.
Prof Pandit is also a part of multiple statutory bodies instituted by the government, and is known to be multilingual, with command over Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Sanskrit, besides English and Hindi.
In a letter dated 7 February, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor thanked the JNU community for its continued support during his tenure, and handed over the charge to Prof Pandit, wishing "her success in the new role."
