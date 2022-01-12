JNU To Hold Admissions via CUET, Despite Opposition From Students, Teachers

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration in a circular on 12 January announced their decision to conduct entrance examinations through the Common Entrance University Test (CUET). The decision came amidst opposition from the students and teachers of the university.

The notice read, “Jawaharlal Nehru University in its 159th Academic Council meeting held on 12 January 2022 overwhelmingly endorsed its earlier decision to hold the entrance examination through the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into various academic programmes for 2022-2023.”