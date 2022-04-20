SSC CHSL 2022: Admit Card, Application Status Released @sscsr.gov.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to conduct the tier 1 exam to fill the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) posts. The application process for the SSC CHSL recruitment process had already begun and the candidates who had applied can check if their applications have been accepted or not.

The SSC CHSL tier 1 exams will be held from 24 May to 10 June 2022. The candidates can check the application status on the official website at sscsr.gov.in.

The admit cards for the SSC CHSL will be uploaded on the regional websites of the commission as well like SSC NR, SSC SR, SSC CR, SSC WR, SSC ER, SSC MPR, SSC KKR, SSC NWR, and SSC NER.