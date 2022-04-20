SSC CHSL 2022: Admit Card, Application Status Released @sscsr.gov.in

SSC CHSL 2022: details about admit cards, application status, exam pattern and more.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to conduct the tier 1 exam to fill the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) posts. The application process for the SSC CHSL recruitment process had already begun and the candidates who had applied can check if their applications have been accepted or not.
The SSC CHSL tier 1 exams will be held from 24 May to 10 June 2022. The candidates can check the application status on the official website at sscsr.gov.in.
The admit cards for the SSC CHSL will be uploaded on the regional websites of the commission as well like SSC NR, SSC SR, SSC CR, SSC WR, SSC ER, SSC MPR, SSC KKR, SSC NWR, and SSC NER.
Visit the official website of the SSC region for which you have applied like ssckkr.kar.nic.in.
On the homepage, you will find the link to download the admit cards.
Click on the link that read 'SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit cards.'
You can use your application number, date of birth and name to login.
Download the displayed admit card and keep a printout.
Click on the link 'Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 - Know the Application Status.'
You will have to fill in your registration number and date of birth.
Click on the link 'Know the status of application'
The application status will be displayed on the screen.
The question paper will have 100 multiple choice questions with 25 questions from subjects like English Language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude, and general awareness.
Candidates will be rewarded 2 marks for each right answer and 0.5 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. Each subject will carry 50 marks and the exam will be conducted for 1 hour.
The answer key for the SSC CHSL 2022 tier 1 exams will be released on the official website at ssc.nic.in within a month after exam. The objection window will also be opened for the candidates.
The candidates have to carry the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card along with an Original ID Proof and its photocopy and follow all the instructions related to COVID-19.
