BOB Recruitment 2022: Know the Eligibility Criteria, Vacancy Details & More

Applications for BOB Recruitment 2022 to end on 26 April 2022
Bank of Baroda has released an official notification calling for the applicants interested in 26 posts of agriculture marketing officers. Interested candidates can apply for the posts online through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 26 posts within the organisation. The candidates can apply till 26 April 2022. The vacancies are in 10 different locations. Let's know more about the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, etc.
Here are the number of posts in 10 different cities.
Patna: 4
Chennai: 3
Mangalore: 2
New Delhi: 1
Rajkot: 2
Chandigarh: 4
Ernakulam: 2
Kolkata: 3
Meerut: 3
Ahmedabad: 2
The interested candidates must hold a graduation degree of a 4-year course (the courses will be available in the detailed notification on the website) and they must be between 25 years to 40 years of age.
The qualified candidates will have to appear for a personal interview or any other selection method. The organisation can add/change or modify the method of selection or provisional allotment.
The candidates from General/EWS and OBC categories have to pay Rs 600 and the people from SC/ST/PWD categories and female candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.
