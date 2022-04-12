BOB Recruitment 2022: Know the Eligibility Criteria, Vacancy Details & More

Bank of Baroda has released an official notification calling for the applicants interested in 26 posts of agriculture marketing officers. Interested candidates can apply for the posts online through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 26 posts within the organisation. The candidates can apply till 26 April 2022. The vacancies are in 10 different locations. Let's know more about the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, etc.