IndBank Recruitment 2022: Apply for 73 Field Staff and Other Posts

IndBank has invited the interested candidates to fill out the forms for the IndBank Recruitment process 2022. There are 73 posts available for field staff and others. The candidates can apply online through the official website of IndBank at indbankonline.com.

The applications for IndBank 2022 will be accepted till 26 April 2022 only. Know about the IndBank recruitment 2022, vacancy details, eligibility criteria, selection process, and more.