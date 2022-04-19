IndBank Recruitment 2022: Apply for 73 Field Staff and Other Posts

Apply for IndBank 2022 recruitment till 26 April 2022.
IndBank has invited the interested candidates to fill out the forms for the IndBank Recruitment process 2022. There are 73 posts available for field staff and others. The candidates can apply online through the official website of IndBank at indbankonline.com.
The applications for IndBank 2022 will be accepted till 26 April 2022 only. Know about the IndBank recruitment 2022, vacancy details, eligibility criteria, selection process, and more.
Head- Account opening Department: 1 Post
Account Opening Staff: 4 Posts
DP Staff: 2 Posts
Dealer- for Stock Broking Terminals: 8 Posts
Back Office Staff: 5 Posts
Systems & Networking Engineer: 1 Post
Research Analyst: 1 Post
Vice President- Retail Loan Counselor: 1 Post
Branch Head – Retail Loan Counselor: 7 Posts
Field Staff– Retail Loan Counselor: 43 Posts
The selection committee will screen the applications of the candidates sent for the required post and identify the eligible candidates. The candidates will be screened on the basis of an interview by the committee members.
Candidates can send the filled up application form along with other documents to Head Administration No 480, 1st Floor Khivraj Complex I, Anna Salai, Nandanam Chennai-35. They will have to send the scanned copy of the duly filled application with the enclosures to recruitment@indbankonline.com.
