SSC Scientific Assistant Answer Key 2022 Out - Steps To Download & Direct Link

SSC Scientific Assistant Answer Key 2022 Released: The Service Selection Commission (SSC) released the answer key for the Scientific Assistant in Indian Meteorological Department Examination 2022 on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared in the examination and want to download and check the Scientific Assistant Answer Key 2022 must follow the below mentioned steps and direct link.

This year, the Scientific Assistant in Indian Meteorological Department Examination was conducted in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode from 4 to 16 December 2022.