SSC MTS Admit Card 2024: Hall Tickets for 4 Regions To Be out Soon; Details Here

SSC MTS Admit Card 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the admit cards for the Multi-Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination 2024 soon for four regions. The students who have applied for the SSC MTS examination 2024 can visit the website of the SSC - ssc.gov.in to download their hall tickets, once declared. All concerned students must download their SSC MTS admit card as soon as the link is activated. You will not be allowed to sit for the exam without your admit card. Keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates.
According to the latest official details, the SSC MTS admit card 2024 will be declared for four regions, which include Northern, Eastern, Southern and Karnataka Kerala. You can download the admit card only from the official website - ssc.gov.in. Make sure to check the latest announcements soon. Concerned students must follow the exam date and timing carefully.
The SSC MTS exam will be held between 30 September and 14 November 2024. The computer-based examination (CBE) will be held in two mandatory sessions of 45 minutes.
Those who qualify for the CBE will be required to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) / Physical Standard Test (PST).
Apart from this, the SSC MTS exam 2024 will also be held for the recruitment of employees for the Havaldar department. There are 3439 vacancies in the Havaldar department. Similarly, there are 6144 vacancies in the Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) department.
It is pertinent to note that the SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 will be released soon for the remaining four regions of the commission - Northern, Eastern, Southern and Karnataka Kerala. The students can check the admit card status of their application by visiting the regional websites of the SSC.
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 online:
Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.gov.in.
Open the SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 section on the homepage.
Select the exam name.
Key in your credentials in the given boxes.
The admit card will open on your screen and you can download it.
