SSC MTS Admit Card 2024: Hall Tickets for 4 Regions To Be out Soon; Details Here

SSC MTS Admit Card 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the admit cards for the Multi-Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination 2024 soon for four regions. The students who have applied for the SSC MTS examination 2024 can visit the website of the SSC - ssc.gov.in to download their hall tickets, once declared. All concerned students must download their SSC MTS admit card as soon as the link is activated. You will not be allowed to sit for the exam without your admit card. Keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates.

According to the latest official details, the SSC MTS admit card 2024 will be declared for four regions, which include Northern, Eastern, Southern and Karnataka Kerala. You can download the admit card only from the official website - ssc.gov.in. Make sure to check the latest announcements soon. Concerned students must follow the exam date and timing carefully.