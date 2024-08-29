GATE 2025 Registration Starts, How to Apply for the Exam and Latest Updates Here

GATE 2025: The registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test (GATE 2025) has already begun. Those who want to apply for the exam can visit the official website - gate2025.iitr.ac.in. The application process will be completed online. All interested candidates who are preparing to appear for the exam must complete the process within the deadline. All the important dates and details are mentioned on the site. Check the updates carefully and appear for the exam on the scheduled dates.

According to the latest official details, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Roorkee) will administer the GATE 2025 exam. Concerned students should go through the announcements on the website - gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Any changes in the dates or details will be announced by the exam-conducting body online.