ICAI CA Foundation December 2023 Exams Rescheduled; Check New Dates Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has rescheduled the exam dates for ICAI CA Foundation December session 2023. Candidates who registered for the exam can check the revised schedule on the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

The CA foundation examination was scheduled for 24, 26, 28, and 30 December 2023 but now it has been rescheduled for December 31, January 2, 4 and 6.

The official notice reads, “In continuation of the Institute Announcement No. 13-CA(EXMAS)/ November-December/2023 dated 05th July 2023 with the schedule of November/December 2023 Examinations for Final, Intermediate, Foundation and PQC courses. It may be noted that due to unavoidable circumstances the CA Foundation Examinations will now be held on 31st December 2023, 2nd , 4 th & 6th January 2024 in place of 24th, 26th, 28th & 30th December 2023.”