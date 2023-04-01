SSC CHSL Answer Key 2022 Released: Direct Link & Steps To Download Here

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2022 Released. Check Important Details Here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CHSL Answer Key 2022 on the official website, ssc.nic.in. All those candidates who participated in the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination Tier-1 2022 can download and check the answer key by following the below mentioned steps.
Candidates must remember that the answer key released is provisional and can be challenged or objected in case of any discrepancy. The objection window for SSC CHSL Answer Key has opened from 31 March.
Candidates have to pay an amount of Rs 100 for every question or answer challenged. The last date to object or challenge the answer key is 3 April 2023, 4 pm. Any objections received on 3 April after 4 pm will not be entertained under any circumstances.
Let us check out the SSC CHSL Answer Key direct link and steps to download below.
Candidates can download and check the SSC CHSL Answer Key 2022 by following the below mentioned steps.
Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the SSC CHSL answer key 2022.
A PDF file will show up on the screen mentioning the direct link for downloading the provisional answer key.
Click on the link and a login page will appear.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit options.
Your answer key will open on the screen.
Check the answer key carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for further reference.
