IB Answer Key 2023 for SA, MTS Released: Direct Link & Steps To Download Here

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Answer Key 2023 for Security Assistant (SA) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) on the official website, mha.gov.in.

Candidates who want to download and check the IB SA, MTS Answer Key 2023 can follow the steps mentioned below.

The IB Exam 2023 for SA & MTS was conducted by the concerned officials on 23 and 24 March 2023. The answer key released is provisional and can be objected/challenged by candidates in case of any discrepancy. The last date to object or challenge the answer key is 11:55 pm on Friday, 31 March.