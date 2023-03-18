SSC CGL 2021 Final Result Declared: Check Cut-Off Marks and Other Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the final result of the Combined Graduate-Level examination (SSC CGL) 2021 on the official website – ssc.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared in the SSC CGL 2021 examination can download and check the result by following the below mentioned steps.

According to the SSC, a total number of 7,541 candidates have been provisionally recommended for the various SSC CGL posts. The final selection of candidates would be based upon their merit and the preferences they have made during the SSC CGL Recruitment 2021.