SSC CGL 2021 Final Result Declared: Check Cut-Off Marks and Other Details Here

SSC CGL 2021 Final Result Announced on the official website. Check important details here.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the final result of the Combined Graduate-Level examination (SSC CGL) 2021 on the official website – ssc.nic.in.
Candidates who appeared in the SSC CGL 2021 examination can download and check the result by following the below mentioned steps.
According to the SSC, a total number of 7,541 candidates have been provisionally recommended for the various SSC CGL posts. The final selection of candidates would be based upon their merit and the preferences they have made during the SSC CGL Recruitment 2021.
The skill test of the SSC CGL 2021 was held by the commission on 4 and 5 January 2023. The result of the same is now available on the aforementioned website along with the merit list and the cut-off marks.
Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in
On the appeared homepage search and click on the direct link for downloading the SSC CGL Final Result 2021
A PDF file will be displayed on your computer screen
Check the SSC CGL Final Merit List against your name and roll number
Download, save, and print the PDF file for future reference
To check the SSC CGL Final Result 2021 for various posts, you can also follow the below direct links
Click Here for Junior Statistical Officer
Click Here for Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts officer (AAO)
Click Here for Statistical Investigator Gr.II (SI)
Candidates must take note that the detailed and final marks of the candidates who appeared in SSC CGL 2021 will be published on the official website from 23 March 2023. The final marks list will be available on the website till 6 April 2023.
To check the official notification of the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-III) Examination 2021, please check here.
