IIT JAM Result 2023: IIT Guwahati May Release the JAM Result Soon - Details

IIT JAM Result Date 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati is all set to release the Joint Admission test (JAM) 2023 Result 2023 next week on the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the IIT JAM Exam 2023 can download and check their result by following the below mentioned steps.

This year, IIT JAM Exam was held by the concerned authorities on 12 February 2023. The exam was conducted for seven different subjects including Physics, Economics, Biotechnology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics, Geology, and Chemistry.

The IIT JAM answer key was released by IIT Guwahati on 23 February 2023. The objection window was open till 26 February 2023.