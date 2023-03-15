SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key Out at ssc.nic.in With Response Sheet, Details Here
Candidates can check the official notification for SSC CGL 2023 Tier 2 Answer key here
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Staff Selection Commission has released the answer key for the SSC combined graduate level (CGL) exam tier-2 on the official website. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website at ssc.nic.in.
The Commission conducted Tier-II Examination 2022 from 2 to 7 March 2023 at various locations around the nation. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections till 17 March since this is the provisional answer key and the final answer key will be released after considering the objections.
The official notice by SSC read, “Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 14.03.2023 (6.00 PM) to 17.03.2023 (6.00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6.00 PM on 17.03.2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances”.
How to Download SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key?
Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the “Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets (s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) - 2022”
You will see a PDF file on your screen.
Click on the answer key link, available on the screen.
You can download and take the print for future use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Topics: SSC CGL 2023 SSC CGL answer key
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.