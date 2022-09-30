'High Airfare, Watching Surgery Online': MBBS Students Unable to Return to China

“Surgery classes have begun and here I am, watching videos of incisions online in India, instead of being in class in my university in China,” lamented Akshara Singh, a fourth-year student at Harbin Medical University in China’s Harbin. The MBBS student, who currently lives in Bharatpur in Rajasthan, returned to India in January 2020 because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, Singh has not been able to return to China.

Then there is Shahroz Khan, a Delhi-based student enrolled at the Nantong Medical University in China’s Nantong city. “I am stuck in India because the flight tickets to Nantong are so expensive that I am unsure I will be able to go back for my internship. I might have to do it India only,” said Khan.