Loss of Year, Scholarships: Indian Students Bear Brunt of UK, Canada Visa Delays

It was on 9 February this year that 26-year-old Lovepreet Kaur from Punjab's Amritsar applied for her student visa to Canada. She had gained admission in the fall batch of Toronto's Centennial College to study her Master’s course in Human Resource Management.

Kaur's last date of joining the course was 13 September but her student visa only arrived on 14 September. She couldn't go to Toronto. Over the phone from Amritsar, she told The Quint, "I applied for the student visa seven months before last date of joining college. It was a day late and now I do not know what to do. I have been told that if a seat is available in the January 2023 batch, the institute will admit me."

Kaur is not the only one facing visa woes. The Quint spoke to Indian students who have gained admission in colleges in Canada and the UK but are yet to get their student visas. Many fear they will lose out a year because they didn't apply to colleges in India as back-ups either.