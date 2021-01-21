SAT 2021: What Are The Big Changes? Who Is Eligible to Take It?

The coronavirus pandemic has brought in significant changes to the The Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). The New York-based College Board, which conducts the test, said that the changes have been made to reduce demands on “beleaguered students,” who are preparing for/taking the the test in the shadow of the pandemic.

However, these changes will not only be applicable for 2021, but henceforth.

Here’s all you need to know about the changes in the tests.