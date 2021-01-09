A Quick Crash Course and Hacks to Crack the ‘Cow Science’ Exam 

The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA), a government body set up for cow welfare, will hold an online exam on ‘gau vigyan’ (cow science) on 25 February.

*Please stop rubbing your eyes, you read that right*

It's a test on desi cow science by the desis, for the desis... and videsis - age and religion no bar. Why take this test, you ask? Because “a cow is full of science that needs to be explored," said RKA Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria recently. No fee will be charged for this examination so come one, come all and show your love for cows because we all know that "gaaye humari mata hai parr kya humein unka science aata hai?"