DU Students Can Now Email Answer Sheets as Last Resort: University

As a last resort, Delhi University (DU) students can now email their answer sheets of the DU Open Book Exam (OBE) if they are facing difficulties in uploading it to the universities online exam portal, according to an email received by students on Sunday, 13 December.

The decision was made by the university administration after several students provided feedback on the conduct of online open book exams. According to a report by The Indian Express, nearly 500 students had emailed their answer sheets

“In order to mitigate hardships faced by such students, it has been allowed that in cases where students find problem in uploading answer sheet on OBE portal… for justifiable reasons, even after completion of five hours, the answer script can be submitted through email to nodal officers,” read the email sent by the DU Dean of Examinations.