35,590 Students Died By Suicide Between 2019-2021: Govt in Parliament

Why This Matters: Earlier this year, in February, a first year BTech student at IIT Bombay, Darshan Solanki, died by suicide. A First Information Report was filed in the case under various sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Since then, several reports have emerged with students alleging caste discrimination in the campus.

At least two students from IIT Madras also died by suicide in 2023.