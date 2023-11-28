'He Never Told Us...': Brother of Student Who Died by Suicide in Bengaluru's APU

Do your bit to support our journalism. Become a member – and help us stay on top of the most important stories.



“Ashwin was struggling academically. He was severely depressed. Add to that the action of the disciplinary committee. Of course he crumbled,” said Ashish Nambiar, brother of 21-year-old student Ashwin Nambiar who died by suicide on 10 November.

A native of Hyderabad, Ashwin was pursuing B.Sc in Mathematics from the prestigious Azim Premji University (APU) in Karnataka's Bengaluru. He was allegedly suspended by the university's disciplinary committee a couple of weeks back after a cigarette packet was found in his hostel room.