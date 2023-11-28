'He Never Told Us...': Brother of Student Who Died by Suicide in Bengaluru's APU

21-year-old Ashwin Nambiar, who was pursuing B.Sc in Mathematics from the prestigious Azim Premji University (APU) in Bengaluru, died by suicide on 10 November.
“Ashwin was struggling academically. He was severely depressed. Add to that the action of the disciplinary committee. Of course he crumbled,” said Ashish Nambiar, brother of 21-year-old student Ashwin Nambiar who died by suicide on 10 November.
A native of Hyderabad, Ashwin was pursuing B.Sc in Mathematics from the prestigious Azim Premji University (APU) in Karnataka's Bengaluru. He was allegedly suspended by the university's disciplinary committee a couple of weeks back after a cigarette packet was found in his hostel room.
On 27 November, Ashish took to microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) and accused the university of “absolute apathy.”
In a statement to The Quint, the spokesperson of the Azim Premji University said, "We are deeply distressed by the unfortunate demise of one of our students. We have extended all possible support to his family as they cope with this devastating loss. We have been engaging with the family members, including working with both the hospital and investigating authorities to complete all necessary procedural formalities. The university will continue to extend all assistance. Any suggestion to the contrary is regrettable."
Ashwin was interested in a lot of things – basketball, arts, culture, fitness and cooking, his older brother Ashish, who is currently pursuing his PhD in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology from Indiana University in the US, recalled.
Ashish told The Quint that Ashwin was struggling academically with a few subjects and had to repeat a year. He added that while that was a “significant contributor” to his weakening mental health, he was seeking professional help in the form of therapy sessions.
However, Ashish alleged, it was the action by the disciplinary committee that worsened his state, further adding that even their parents were not informed about the incident or the action taken.
Their father Commodore Manohar Nambiar is a retired officer of the Indian Navy, and their mother Pradita Nambiar is an elementary school teacher. They currently reside in Hyderabad.
“During these raids, a cigarette packet was found in my brother’s room, due to which he was called in by the disciplinary committee,” Ashish told The Quint.
He added that while Ashwin smoked cigarettes casually, he had not smoked in the hostel that day, and hence, was confident that there would be no action against him. But during the committee’s proceedings, charges were allegedly levelled against him – and he was allegedly suspended.
In their statement, APU told The Quint that the university "has a detailed campus code of conduct that lays out the rules and regulations to be followed by the members of the university. This document details the dos and don’ts, specifies major and minor violations, disciplinary procedures including action that repeat violations could invite and the appeal process."
“He must have been struck by this deep sense of shame; he never told us anything. We are only finding out now after talking to his friends, other students and faculty members,” Ashish told The Quint.
“He had started getting back to his interests. He was committed to passing the course this year,” Ashish stated.
But the incident presumably fazed him.
Ashish said that he was “very disappointed” with the circumstances and questioned the accountability of the university and accused the disciplinary committee proceedings to be “shrouded in secrecy.”
“Who constitutes the disciplinary committee? How are its members chosen? What happened during the proceedings after which action was taken against my little brother?” Ashish asked.
In their response, APU said, "In the interest of privacy, the university does not discuss internal matters pertaining to individuals in public. The university has been actively engaging with the students on their suggestions. Student volunteers have been contributing significantly towards this effort."
Ashish told The Quint that his parents are struck with deep grief at the loss of their younger son.
He added that what happened with his brother was “a symptom of a larger disease,” which is the absence of a recognised student body on campus.
In February this year, a controversy surfaced at APU after a first-year MA Development student Abhijit Shinde reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on campus – and passed away. While students claimed that Shinde died after participating in a hunger strike, the university’s management asserted that he collapsed while participating in the college fest, Hindustan Times reported.
The students were reportedly protesting against shuttle fees of Rs 8,500 levied on students for ferrying them from the hostel to their college.
He told The Quint that he is having to undergo a “traumatic” experience to go back to campus where his younger brother died and talk to students and faculty members to get an “objective perspective” of what might have happened with Ashwin.
