CTET Answer Key 2023 To Be Released Soon: Steps To Download CBSE CTET Answer Key

The CBSE is expected to release the CTET 2023 answer key anytime soon on the official website, ctet.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the CTET Exam 2023 can download and check the CTET provisional answer key from the aforementioned website by using their personal login credentials.

The CBSE CTET Exam result is expected to be declared by the end of September. Therefore, it is likely that the preliminary answer key will be issued before that.

Approximately, 29 lakh candidates participated in the CTET Exam this year, that was conducted by CBSE on 20 August. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on the CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023.