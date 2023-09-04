IIT JAM 2024 Registration Starts Tomorrow on 5 Sep: Direct Link & Steps To Apply

IIT JAM 2024 Registration Starts From 5 September. Direct Link and Steps To Apply Here.
IIT JAM 2024 Registration Starts From 5 September: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is all set to start the registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) on the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in from tomorrow on Tuesday, 05 September 2023.
Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the IIT JAM 2024 can follow the below mentioned steps on the official website. Students must note down that the last date to apply for the IIT JAM 2024 is 13 October 2023.
Let us check out all the important details of IIT JAM 2024 including eligibility, last date, admit card, exam date, result date, application fee, and steps to apply below.
The IIT JAM 2024 registration will start from Tuesday, 5 September 2023.
Candidates who have completed their UG (undergraduate) degree or are in the final year of their UG programme are eligible to apply for the upcoming IIT JAM 2024 examination. For detailed information, please visit the official website of IIT JAM.
The last date to apply for the IIT JAM 2024 is Friday, 13 October 2023.
The IIT JAM 2024 admit card will be released on 8 January 2024.
The IIT JAM 2024 exam will be held on 11 February 2024.
The IIT JAM 2024 application fee is Rs 1800 for one paper and Rs 2500 for two papers. However, female students, and candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwD candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 900 for one paper and Rs 1250 for two papers.
The IIT JAM 2024 result will be declared on 22 March 2024.
Go to the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the registration section, and complete the registration, if not already done.
Now click on the direct link for IIT JAM 2024 Registration.
Enter the login details and hit the submit option.
An IIT JAM application form will show up.
Enter all the details carefully.
Upload the documents, if any.
Pay the application fee.
Verify all the details and hit the submit option.
Download, save, and print a hardcopy of the application form for future reference.
