RSMSSB REET Admit Card 2023 To Be Out Today; Dress Code Issued - More Details

RSMSSB REET Mains Admit Card 2023 Released, Dress Code Issued - Check Important Details Here.
The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is expected to release the REET Mains Admit Card 2023 today on the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Once released, candidates who have applied for the RSMSSB REET Mains Exam 2023 can download the hall ticket from the website, recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in by using their personal login credentials like registration number and date of birth.
The REET Exam 2023 will be conducted by the concerned officials from 25 February to 1 March 2023. The exam is held for Primary Level 1 (classes 1 to 5), and Upper Primary Level 2 (classes 6 to 8).
Visit the official website, recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications.
Search and click on the direct link for RSMSSB REET Mains Admit Card 2023.
A login page will be displayed on the computer screen.
Enter the login details like registration number and date of birth.
Hit the submit option.
Download, save, and print the hall ticket for future references.
Candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming REET Mains Exam 2023 must follow the below mentioned dress code. Without a proper dress code, candidates won't be allowed to enter the examination hall.
Masks are mandatory.
Coat, tie, blazer, jacker is not allowed in the examination hall. Candidates must wear a shirt without pockets. A sweatshirt without pockets is also allowed.
A sweatshirt with large buttons must be avoided.
Female candidates must tie their hair with a simple rubber band or a clip only.
Female candidates must wear long kurtas or skirts with full sleeves.
Wearing any kind of brooch is is not allowed in the examination hall.
To check more details, please check the official website.
