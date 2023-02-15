Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Jobs Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CRPF Admit Card To Be Released Today for ASI & Head Constable Exam - Details

CRPF Admit Card To Be Released Today for ASI & Head Constable Exam - Details

CRPF Admit Card: Here are the easy steps to download the hall ticket for ASI and HCM from direct link.
Saima Andrabi
Jobs
Updated:

CRPF Admit Card 2023 will be released today on 15 February for Assistant Sub Inspector and Head Constable Posts.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>CRPF Admit Card 2023 will be released today on 15 February for&nbsp;Assistant Sub Inspector and Head Constable Posts.</p></div>

CRPF Admit Card: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is all set to release the admit card for Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Steno and Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) 2022 on the official website, crpf.gov.in.

Once released, candidates who have applied for the CRPF ASI (Steno) and Constable (Ministerial) Exam will be able to download the hall ticket by following the below mentioned steps.

CRPF Exam 2022 Exam Date

The CRPF for ASI and Head Constable Exam 2022 will be conducted by the concerned authorities between 22 and 28 February 2023 in a CBT mode.

CRPF Recruitment 2022 for ASI and HCM: Number of Posts

The total number of vacancies for CRPF Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) are 143 while as the number of posts for Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) are 1315.

CRPF Admit Card: Steps To Download and Check

Candidates who are going to appear in the CRPF Exam 2022 for ASI and Head Constable posts must follow the below steps to download and check the admit card.

  • Visit the official website, crpf.gov.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications.

  • Search and click on the direct link for downloading the CRPF Admit Card.

  • A login page will be displayed on the computer screen.

  • Enter the login details carefully and hit the submit option.

  • Your CRPF admit card will show up on the screen.

  • Check the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

Published: 15 Feb 2023,06:48 PM IST

