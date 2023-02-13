UP Board 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023 to be Out Soon; Exams to Begin From 16 Feb

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP is all set to release the UP Board Admit Card 2023 anytime soon. UPMSP is most likely to issue the admit card link for both Class 10th and 12th exams.

Students who are planning to appear for the UP Board exams 2023 will have to collect their admit card from their respective schools. UP Board Class 10 and 12 hall tickets 2023 will be available for download on the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

However, private category students will be allowed to download their UP Board admit card from the official website of UPMSP while the regular category students will have to get their admit card from schools. School officials will have to enter their school id and login to download the admit card of their students.