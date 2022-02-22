RPSC RAS Mains 2021 Exams Dates Not To Be Postponed: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Postponing RPSC RAS Mains 2021 is 'unjustified': Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made an extremely important announcement on Monday, 21 February, stating that the RPSC RAS Mains 2021 will be conducted as per schedule on 25 and 26 February 2022.
Gehlot also stated that it is the duty of the state government to prioritise all recruitments by conducting competitive exams on time.
Ashok Gehlot said that the demand by the students to postpone the RPSC RAS Mains 2021 was "unjustified".
On Monday, the chief minister took to Twitter to make the announcement. The Rajasthan chief minister said that most of the students appearing for the competitive exams want them to be held on time.
Postponing exams will not be in favour of candidates as it might lead to financial and mental pressure, he said.
This comes amid an ongoing agitation among students demanding to postpone the exams.
Protesting RAS aspirants had started an online campaign demanding that the main exams be postponed so that they get time to prepare well after a sudden change in the syllabus.
"#PostponeRASMains" began to trend on social media as some state officials also came out in support of the candidates.
However, Gehlot said that the RAS Prelims were conducted on 27 October 2021 and the results were out on 19 November which has given students enough time to prepare for the mains even with a change in the syllabus.
(Written with inputs from Presswire 18 and Times Now.)