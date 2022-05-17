Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Date, Time & Other Details

RBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 to be out soon.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to formally announce the results of the Rajasthan Board Class 10 and Class 12 final examination, 2022, very soon.
Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their respective results once the board releases them on the website. They can also download the RBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 from the official website after the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) releases them. The website contains all the latest details.
The website will notify the candidates once the results are officially announced by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE).
Candidates are requested to keep checking the official website for all the details on result declaration and download process.
As of now, there are no official updates on the RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022 date and time.
All the updates will be available on the official website for the students to access. It is to be noted that the Rajasthan board exam result date and time will be informed early.
Candidates who had appeared for the exam are requested to keep track of all the latest details before the results are released.
Here are a few simple steps that the candidates need to follow to check the RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022 online once the board releases them:
Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Click on the link that states the Class 10 or Class 12 Board Exam Result on the homepage.
Enter Roll Number and other details correctly to log in.
Click on submit after filling in all the details.
The RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
Download the result from the website and take a printout.