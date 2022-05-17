Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Date, Time & Other Details

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to formally announce the results of the Rajasthan Board Class 10 and Class 12 final examination, 2022, very soon.

Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their respective results once the board releases them on the website. They can also download the RBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 from the official website after the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) releases them. The website contains all the latest details.