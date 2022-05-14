RBSE Classes 5 and 8 Result 2022: Results Likely To Be Out by 25 May

Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer or RBSE is all set to declare the 5th, and 8th Result 2022. The reports for the same have been making rounds on the internet.

As per the reports, the results for the Rajasthan 5th and 8th Board Exams 2022 are expected to be out in the fourth week of May. RBSE is expected to release the 5th and 8th Results 2022 on 25 May 2022.

The Rajasthan Board will conclude the board exams for Classes 5 and 8 on 17 May 2022. As per the local media reports, the board is already making the required preparations for the evaluation process. The education board will begin evaluation process soon so that the RBSE 5th and 8th Results 2022 can be out for the students quickly.