RBSE Classes 5 and 8 Result 2022: Results Likely To Be Out by 25 May

RBSE 5th and 8th board results to be out by 25 May 2022.
(Photo: The Quint)
Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer or RBSE is all set to declare the 5th, and 8th Result 2022. The reports for the same have been making rounds on the internet.
As per the reports, the results for the Rajasthan 5th and 8th Board Exams 2022 are expected to be out in the fourth week of May. RBSE is expected to release the 5th and 8th Results 2022 on 25 May 2022.
The Rajasthan Board will conclude the board exams for Classes 5 and 8 on 17 May 2022. As per the local media reports, the board is already making the required preparations for the evaluation process. The education board will begin evaluation process soon so that the RBSE 5th and 8th Results 2022 can be out for the students quickly.
Around 25 lakh students have registered and are appearing in the Rajasthan, RBSE Classes 5 and 8 Board Exams 2022. Once the results are declared, Class 5 and 8 students will be able to check their RBSE Results 2022 on the official website of the board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan board exams 2021 for Classes 5 and 8 were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students got promoted to the next class on the basis of their internal performances. However, in 2022, RBSE conducted the exams for Classes 10 and 12 as well as 5th and 8th Board Exams 2022
RBSE 8th Exams 2022 had started on 17 April and the RBSE 5th Exams 2022 began on 27 April 2022. Both exams are will conclude on 17 May 2022.