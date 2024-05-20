RBSE 12th Result 2024 Declared: How To Download RBSE Class 12th Results; Details

The RBSE 12th Result 2024 is released on the official website for candidates.
RBSE 12th Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER or RBSE) has officially declared the RBSE 12th Result 2024 for all interested candidates. The RBSE Class 12th result link is activated on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. All concerned candidates who were patiently waiting to check their scores can visit the website and download their scorecards. One should stay alert and go through their RBSE 12th marks carefully after downloading the results from the official site.
The officials have activated the RBSE 12th Result 2024 link recently. You can contact the board officials in case you cannot download the RBSE Class 12th result. The results were declared at a press conference and the link was released after that. You can take a look at the latest announcements by the officials on the website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and stay informed.
Earlier, the officials announced the RBSE Class 12 results date for all interested students. You must save a hard copy of the scorecard for future use. All the important details are stated online.
According to the official details on the schedule, the Rajasthan Board Class 12 exams 2024 were formally conducted from 29 February to 4 April. The exams were held in a single shift for all registered candidates.
This year, around 8,66,270 students appeared for the RBSE 12th exams. All of them can check their scores now. In case the official website crashes, wait for some time and enter your details again.
Keep your login details such as your registration number and hall ticket number ready before downloading the results. You cannot access your Rajasthan Board 12th scorecard without providing the details so remember them.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the RBSE 12th Result 2024 online:
First, go to the official website of the board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Click on the option "Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2024" on the homepage.
Now, enter the registration number and hall ticket number in the given space.
Your RBSE 12th result will open on a new page and you can check your scores.
Tap on the download option to save a copy on your device.
You can take a printout of the 12th result.
