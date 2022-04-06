AMU Professor Suspended for 'Insulting' Hindu Gods in Presentation; Apologises

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Wednesday, 6 April, suspended one of its professors for alleged offensive remarks made by him against Hindu Gods and Goddesses during a PowerPoint presentation.

Jitendra Kumar, an assistant professor in the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, had given a presentation including alleged "mythical references" of rape.

The university issued a show cause notice against him for the incident and put out a public statement in this regard that said, "The Aligarh Muslim University and the Faculty of Medicine strongly condemned the content of a slide on the mythical reference of rape and issued a show cause notice to Dr Jitendra Kumar for hurting the religious sentiments of the students, staff, and citizens."