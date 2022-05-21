DU Professor Ratan Lal Arrested Over 'Objectionable' Post on Shivling

Lal's lawyer Mehmood Pracha alleged that the case registered against the professor was "false".
(Photo: Ratan Lal/Facebook)
Nearly four days after a complaint was registered against him, the Delhi Police on Friday, 21 May, arrested Delhi University Professor Ratan Lal, allegedly over an objectionable social media post that the 50-year-old had made in connection with claims of a shivling being found inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque.
Police say that Lal, who teaches History at Delhi University's Hindu College, had allegedly "intended to outrage religious beliefs" in his social media post.
SFI & AISA members protest outside Cyber Crime PS.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has denied permission to students who have planned protests in the national capital today.
According to the police, Professor Lal was arrested under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 295A (insult or attempt to insult the religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Lal's lawyer Mehmood Pracha alleged that the case registered against the professor was "false".
Professor Lal's arrest was condemned by many on Twitter.