DU Professor Ratan Lal Arrested Over 'Objectionable' Post on Shivling

Lal's lawyer Mehmood Pracha alleged that the case registered against the professor was "false".
The Quint
India
Updated:

Lal's lawyer Mehmood Pracha alleged that the case registered against the professor was "false".

|

(Photo: Ratan Lal/Facebook)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Lal's lawyer Mehmood Pracha alleged that the case registered against the professor was "false".</p></div>

Nearly four days after a complaint was registered against him, the Delhi Police on Friday, 21 May, arrested Delhi University Professor Ratan Lal, allegedly over an objectionable social media post that the 50-year-old had made in connection with claims of a shivling being found inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque.

Police say that Lal, who teaches History at Delhi University's Hindu College, had allegedly "intended to outrage reli­gious beliefs" in his social media post.

Reacting to Professor Lal's arrest, members of the Students Federation of India and the All India Students Association staged a protest outside Cyber Police Station in north district, where they blocked the road and held placards demanding his release.

SFI & AISA members protest outside Cyber Crime PS.

SFI & AISA members protest outside Cyber Crime PS.

SFI & AISA members protest outside Cyber Crime PS.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has denied permission to students who have planned protests in the national capital today.

According to the police, Professor Lal was arrested under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 295A (insult or attempt to insult the religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC.

Also ReadSC Transfers Gyanvapi Case to District Judge, DM to Make Arrangements for 'Wazu'

False Arrest: Lal's Lawyer

Speaking to news agency ANI, Lal's lawyer Mehmood Pracha alleged that the case registered against the professor was "false".

"A false case was registered against him (Prof Ratan Lal). The FIR & complaint doesn't mention one thing that can be termed as a cognizable offence. Despite that, arrests cannot be made u/s 153A & 295A IPC, police don't have that power."
Mehmood Pracha, Lal's lawyer
Also ReadGyanvapi Mosque Survey Report Submitted in Court, Leaked to Public: Key Findings

Professor Lal's arrest was condemned by many on Twitter.

Published: 21 May 2022,09:09 AM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT