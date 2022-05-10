Lucknow: ABVP Stages Protest Over Professor's Remarks on Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Workers of the ABVP protesting in the Lucknow University campus on Tuesday, 10 May.
(Photo: Video screenshot)
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest in Lucknow University on Tuesday, 10 May, after comments made by a Hindi professor regarding the ongoing Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque issue in a YouTube debate.
The professor, Ravikant Chandan, had cited a book by Indian freedom fighter Pattabhi Sitaramayya in which the latter allegedly says that the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi was demolished by Mughal ruler Aurangzeb after a Hindu queen travelling with him, along with other Hindu kings and queens, was found in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, having been raped.
He added that Aurangzeb was angered by the saints at the temple for raping the woman, and thus demolished the structure.
In response to the professor's statements, students of the ABVP raised slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram' in the campus and also surrounded the proctor's office, demanding the professor to be removed from his post.
Professor Ravikant, meanwhile, said that if somebody was hurt by his statements, then he would like to offer his apologies.
Meanwhile, the All India Students' Association (AISA), a left-wing body, slammed the ABVP over their protest.
Emphasising that Chandan was speaking as a guest on the matter of the history of the Gyanvapi Mosque, the AISA said, "These goons of BJP will attack people for their free expressions, for their food choices, for anything whatsoever that goes against the hate fueled communal agenda of their ideologues."
They also added that it was "utterly shameful" that sloganeering of this kind was undertaken by "hateful mobs" in the university campus.
