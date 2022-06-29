PSEB 12th Result 2022 Declared: Check Punjab Board Result on pseb.ac.in

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) officially announced the PSEB 12th Result 2022 on the website on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 for all the candidates after 3.15 pm. However, the result link was not activated so the students were unable to download the Punjab Board Class 12 mark sheets from the website. Now, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has finally released the result download link on the website so the candidates should check it out immediately.

The official website where the candidates will find the PSEB 12th Result 2022 download link is pseb.ac.in. They will also find the Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2022 link on another website, at punjab.indiaresults.com. Candidates are requested to download the marksheets online and keep a soft copy with themselves for future reference. They should visit the official websites.