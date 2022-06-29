HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 To Be Released Today

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is all set to announce the class 10 results today, 29 June 2022. The HP Board will declare the 10th result 2022 at 11 am today.

Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their scores on the official website hpbose.org. The students will have to submit their roll number to check the HP board 10th class result 2022.

Initially, there were reports that the 10th result of 2022 would be declared on 28 June. This year around 1.15 lakh students appeared for the HP Board Class 10 Term 2 examination. The exam was conducted in two terms and Term 1 results were announced in February.