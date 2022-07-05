PSEB 10TH Result 2022 Declared on pseb.ac.in, Check Punjab Board Term 2 Result

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially released the PSEB 10th Result 2022 Term 2 for all the candidates on the website. The Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2022 has been formally announced by the PSEB Chairperson, Yog Raj Sharma for the candidates who had appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates. Students were expecting the results to be out on Monday, 4 July 2022 but the date got delayed. Now, the PSEB 10th Result 2022 has been finally declared.

Candidates are requested to visit the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) - pseb.ac.in to view the PSEB 10th Result 2022 Term 2. It is to be noted that the Punjab 10th Result 2022 mark sheets will be available for download on the website tomorrow, Wednesday, 6 July 2022 in the afternoon.