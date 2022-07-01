PSEB Expected To Declare 10th Class Result 2022 on 1 July, Check Details

As per some reports, Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to declare the PSEB 10th class result 2022 today on 1 July 2022. The PSEB 10th result 2022 will be available on the official website of PSEB (pseb.ac.in). Candidates can also get their Punjab Board PSEB 10th class result 2022 from results.nic.in. If speculations are correct, PSEB has confirmed that the PSEB 10th class result 2022 will be officially announced today on Friday, 01 July 2022 or Monday, 04 July 2022.

The PSEB 10th class exam 2022 was conducted from 29 April 2022 and concluded on 19 May 2022. Approximately 4 lakh candidates participated in the PSEB 10th exam 2022. To be successful in the PSEB 10th exam 2022, candidates need to secure at least a minimum of 33 % marks in each subject. Candidates who will secure less than 33% marks in some subjects will have to go through a compartment examination.